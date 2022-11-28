T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Kize Capital LP

Kize Capital LP lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 10.6% of Kize Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

