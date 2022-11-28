Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Tarena International stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Tarena International Company Profile
