Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.73. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Robert Michael Carey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

