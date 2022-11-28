TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 487,138 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.32% of TC Energy worth $161,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. 55,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

