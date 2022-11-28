TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 6.5%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 1,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

TDCX Stock Up 12.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $8,392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the third quarter valued at $8,221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter valued at $6,279,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

