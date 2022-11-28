TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

