Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 1,028.6% in November

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 16,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.3491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

