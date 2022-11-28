Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in November

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.41. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.50. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $227.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLPFY shares. Citigroup raised Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($438.78) to €410.00 ($418.37) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($382.65) to €360.00 ($367.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

