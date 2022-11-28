TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $196.89 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $196.89 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00075967 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00059953 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009542 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00024006 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,365,594 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,801,235 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
