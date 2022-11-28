TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0202

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $198.48 million and $18.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00076895 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00060739 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009753 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023852 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000288 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,358,438 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,792,752 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
