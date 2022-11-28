Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is American International Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $183,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock worth $2,871,588,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.19. The stock had a trading volume of 671,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,922,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.75. The company has a market capitalization of $584.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

