Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

