Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $458,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,768. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

