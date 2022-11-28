Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Digi International worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 70.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.53. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
