Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Digi International worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 70.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.53. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Digi International

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.