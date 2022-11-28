Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Intevac worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intevac by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 451,957 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,729. The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Intevac Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

