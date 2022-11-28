Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.