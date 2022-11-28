Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chase by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.38. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.63. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $106.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

