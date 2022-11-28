Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,720. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

