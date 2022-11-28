Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.06. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $117.97.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

