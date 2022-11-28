Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 179.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

About Kimball Electronics

KE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.