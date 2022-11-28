Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 139,435 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

