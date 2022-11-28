Thomist Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,105,424 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,105,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Nordic American Tankers accounts for about 1.6% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Nordic American Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,985. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

