Thomist Capital Management LP Has $5.14 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Thomist Capital Management LP reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises approximately 3.6% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.26. 17,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,506. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

