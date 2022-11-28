Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.27

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$157.27 and last traded at C$156.93, with a volume of 33356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$155.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$75.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total transaction of C$169,392.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $445,575 in the last 90 days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

