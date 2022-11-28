Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $85.65 million and approximately $602,799.96 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.4732947 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $983,129.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

