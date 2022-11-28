Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.02

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

