Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 50.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCPW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,972. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCPW. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000.

