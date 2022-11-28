Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Purchases 25,300 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $767,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,014,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,469,274.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Robotti acquired 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $637,548.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Robert Robotti acquired 19,713 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $593,361.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Robotti acquired 300,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE TDW traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $29.07. 506,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

