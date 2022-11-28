Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
