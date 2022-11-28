Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

