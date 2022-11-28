Toncoin (TON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00010625 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $3.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.02 or 0.99998773 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00236926 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.72184289 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,242,015.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

