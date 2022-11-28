Traders Buy Large Volume of Dollar General Put Options (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,668 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 5,788 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.62.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.45. 25,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,838. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.