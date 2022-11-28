TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 96.5% in November

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 218,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 18.6 %

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

RNAZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.62. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

