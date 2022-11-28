Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $5.61. 584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

