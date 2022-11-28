Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Travelzoo Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $5.61. 584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.43.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
