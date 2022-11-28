Traxx Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $182,818.83 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

