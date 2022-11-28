Trian Fund Management L.P. Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trian Fund Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,028 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.0% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $66.93. 34,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,865. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

