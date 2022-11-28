Tribe Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and $4.93 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

