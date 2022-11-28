Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $13.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 3,046.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 25.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 165,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE TCN opened at $8.92 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

