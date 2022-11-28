Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 33,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,779,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

