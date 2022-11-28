Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.87. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.
About Tsingtao Brewery
