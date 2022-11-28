UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €30.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:FME traded up €0.20 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching €29.92 ($30.53). 559,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($26.48) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($64.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.99.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.