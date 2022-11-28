UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €26.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNA traded down €0.19 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €24.30 ($24.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($18.96) and a 1-year high of €51.30 ($52.35).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

