UFP Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.74. 2,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UFP Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

