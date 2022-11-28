Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) vs. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Head to Head Contrast

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.74 $119.50 million $1.26 26.99 Power Integrations $703.28 million 6.34 $164.41 million $3.19 24.44

Analyst Recommendations

Power Integrations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean. Power Integrations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 1 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $78.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 2.40% 19.87% 9.05% Power Integrations 27.00% 23.96% 21.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Ultra Clean on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

