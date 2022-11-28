uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.82. 33,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 622,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in uniQure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

