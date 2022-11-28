Uniswap Price Hits $5.25 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00032373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $70.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00455600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00018066 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.24593146 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 551 active market(s) with $65,032,582.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

