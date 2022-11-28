Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,837,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,986,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unisys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 18,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.