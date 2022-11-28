United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.