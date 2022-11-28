United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €22.60 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €22.60 ($23.06) price target from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.12 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €19.87 ($20.28). 182,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.20 ($18.57) and a 52 week high of €36.15 ($36.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.08. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

