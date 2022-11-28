United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UUGRY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised United Utilities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

