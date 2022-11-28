UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $535.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $500.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.